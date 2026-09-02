A major food packaging and relabelling racket has been busted in Navi Mumbai, where expired food products were allegedly given fresh manufacturing and expiry dates before being sold in the market. The Maharashtra FDA and Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch seized 4,942 cartons of food products worth ₹75.21 lakh, along with ₹1.3 lakh worth of unlabeled and expired goods. Investigators found original dates being removed and replaced, while stickers were allegedly placed over ingredient and nutritional information. The seized stock included chips, noodles, soup, mayonnaise and aerated drinks. An FIR has been registered against the establishment’s partners and associated exporters, while its food licence has been suspended. Here’s what the investigation has uncovered and what consumers need to know.