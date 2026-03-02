An athlete training in Bangalore was transiting through Dubai airport en route to the All England Championships in Birmingham when a security crisis unfolded. The speaker described hearing sounds of interceptions overhead after the airspace was shut down, followed by an explosion very close to their location at the airport. The athlete&#039;s coach was approximately 100 meters from where the explosion occurred and had to evacuate quickly. The athlete thanked the Indian High Commission in Dubai for extraordinary support, stating they immediately responded and deployed a team on high priority notice to assist stranded Indian citizens. The speaker also expressed gratitude to Dubai authorities, airport staff, and Emirates airline for their support during the frightening situation. Currently moved to a more secure location, the athlete and team are safe and attempting to rest as the situation continues to develop.