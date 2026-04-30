A fiery political showdown erupts in the United States as a heated exchange over the Iran war grabs global attention. A Congressman openly accuses Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of misleading the public, calling the conflict a “quagmire” and questioning its economic cost to Americans. Hegseth hits back sharply, defending the mission and accusing critics of undermining US troops and national security. The debate quickly escalates into a personal war of words, highlighting deep divisions over America’s role in the Middle East. At the heart of the clash lies a crucial question — is the cost of war justified to prevent a nuclear threat? This explosive moment underscores rising political tensions and the high stakes of US foreign policy.