In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the growing role of technology and AI in retail. Bissell explains why innovation helps excite consumers, but technology is now non-negotiable—like electricity for a business. With AI transforming how companies analyze data, brands can now understand micro-consumer segments and predict trends faster than ever before. He highlights how this shift is reshaping strategy, making personalization and speed critical for success. As retail evolves, the balance between cultural relevance and tech adoption is becoming key. Watch to understand why AI is no longer optional, but essential for brands aiming to stay competitive in today’s market.