In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the company’s growth outlook. After a challenging year for retail, Fabindia reported high single-digit same-store sales growth while focusing on consolidation instead of expansion. Now, the brand is gearing up for an aggressive growth phase, backed by strong market opportunities and improving consumer demand. Bissell shares why the company chose stability over rapid expansion earlier—and what’s driving its renewed confidence. Watch to understand how Fabindia is planning its next growth cycle and what it signals for India’s retail sector.