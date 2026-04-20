In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on the biggest mistake businesses make—chasing short-term gains. Bissell explains how companies often fall into the trap of boosting profits or sales to please capital markets, even if it hurts long-term sustainability. Drawing a powerful analogy, he says building a lasting business is like choosing long-term health over short-term pleasure. Fabindia’s 65-year journey is rooted in patience, discipline, and purpose-driven decisions. Watch this insightful conversation to understand why resisting quick wins and staying focused on long-term value is key to building enduring brands in today’s competitive landscape.