In this exclusive Business Today podcast, Aabha Bakaya speaks with Fabindia MD William Bissell on how the brand is reinventing physical retail in the age of e-commerce. With online shopping becoming the default, Fabindia built a two-pronged strategy—strengthening its store network while enhancing customer experience. From cafes and community spaces to bespoke services, gifting solutions, and interior design studios, the brand transformed stores into experiential hubs. Bissell explains how this shift helped bring customers back, despite the convenience of online platforms. As physical retail’s share drops from 95% to 80%, Fabindia is betting big on making stores more than just shopping destinations—turning them into lifestyle experiences.