Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), introduced the &#039;Verified App Label Initiative&#039; to enhance investor safety in the digital ecosystem. Highlighting the core message, &#039;Pehle pehchaan karein, phir nivesh karein&#039; (First verify, then invest), the Chairperson explained that SEBI-registered stockbrokers&#039; apps will now display a verified badge on the Google Play Store. This visual cue is designed to help investors identify genuine platforms and mitigate the risk of impersonation. The initiative has already been deployed for over 600 apps and will eventually extend to all SEBI-registered intermediaries. Pandey also noted that SEBI has successfully escalated over 1.3 lakh pieces of misleading content and 66 fake trading apps for takedown. Furthermore, an API-based framework now ensures only verified intermediaries can advertise on major platforms like Google and Meta, reinforcing the regulator&#039;s commitment to maintaining a high level of trust within the Indian stock exchanges and protecting retail investors from digital fraud.