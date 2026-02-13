Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fierce rebuttal to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, dismissing claims that the India-US trade agreement will harm farmers. Chouhan asserted that the interests of wheat, rice, corn, soya, coarse grains, fruits and vegetable producers are fully safeguarded. He clarified that India has not opened its dairy and poultry sectors to US imports. Highlighting new export opportunities for spices, tea, coffee, marine products and cotton, he said the pact will expand global markets and raise farmer incomes. Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, Chouhan stated that every decision of the government prioritizes Annadatas and strengthens India’s journey toward a self-reliant and developed nation.