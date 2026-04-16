Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in India-Austria relations. The discussions focused on regional and global issues, along with strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums. This is Chancellor Stocker’s first-ever visit to India and his first official trip to Asia, underlining the growing importance of the partnership. Earlier, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. With ties rooted in shared democratic values, both nations are now looking to expand cooperation into new strategic areas, signaling the next phase of a stronger and more dynamic bilateral relationship.