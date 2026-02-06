Fleur Pellerin, CEO &amp; Founder of Korelya Capital and former French Minister of Culture, shares her perspective on India’s emerging role in the global AI landscape. Highlighting voice AI as a potential game-changer in a country with diverse languages and varying literacy levels, Pellerin says India’s scale, talent pool, and accelerating global trade ties make it an increasingly compelling market for long-term investors. While Korelya Capital does not yet have direct exposure to India, she signals that AI could be the gateway for future participation. With India strengthening economic partnerships and positioning itself as a technology-driven growth market, global investors are beginning to view the country as a serious contender in the next phase of AI adoption.