With India&#039;s economy recording a strong 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the numbers reflect the hard work of Indian citizens despite global challenges. Speaking at the G20 Finance Ministers&#039; Summit in Asheville, North Carolina, she highlighted that growth was visible across sectors. Manufacturing expanded 9.2%, while financial and professional services grew 12.1%. She also pointed out that India&#039;s foreign exchange reserves have crossed the $700 billion mark. In a conversation with IANS, the Finance Minister said reforms, digitalisation, UPI and QR-based payments have strengthened the economy and helped small and medium businesses access global markets. Sitharaman added that sustained growth momentum will support India&#039;s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Watch the full report to understand what the latest GDP numbers mean for India&#039;s economic journey.