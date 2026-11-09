Is India regaining its appeal among global investors? As Samvat 2083 begins, NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan sees encouraging signs for Indian markets, pointing to a recent pickup in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and improving market sentiment. Chauhan highlights three key global developments shaping India's market outlook: expectations of easing crude oil prices, hopes of an end to the US-Iran conflict and a possible cooling of the global AI investment cycle. He believes foreign investors who had moved towards AI-led opportunities are increasingly looking at relatively stable markets like India. Can these global shifts sustain FPI inflows and support Dalal Street in Samvat 2083?