Avinash Satwalekar, President of Franklin Templeton India, shares his outlook on Indian equities and debt, investor sentiment, and the road ahead. While refraining from setting FY27 AUM targets, he says the goal is to match or exceed industry growth. Short-term headwinds stem from investor concerns, but long-term investing remains key. With mutual fund penetration at just 5%, expanding the investor base is a major priority. He also highlights the rising relevance of multi-asset and hybrid strategies amid market volatility. On technology, Satwalekar calls AI the biggest shift after the internet, stressing its role in improving efficiency and productivity. From US-India trade deals to alternative investments demand, here’s Franklin Templeton’s strategic vision for the future.