Gautam Adani shared a rare emotional moment as he publicly praised his son Karan Adani for leading the group’s ports business to a major milestone of 500 million metric tonnes (MMT). Highlighting the journey, Adani said it took 16 years to reach the first 100 MMT, but the leap from 100 to 500 MMT in just 12 years reflects strong leadership, endurance, and execution. Calling it a moment of pride, he acknowledged Karan Adani’s role in driving this rapid growth, saying, “You have made me truly proud.” The milestone underscores the scale and expansion of the Adani Group’s ports business, now among the largest in India.