T. V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, shared his insights on the shifting landscape of global commerce and the strategic opportunities emerging for India. He noted that while globalization has not ended, it can no longer be taken for granted due to a layered set of disruptions, including fractured supply chains and geopolitical crises. For India, this moment represents both a challenge and a significant opportunity. T. V. Narendran emphasized that &#039;the opportunity for India is not only to make for itself but to sell to the world.&#039; He highlighted that as the world seeks trusted partners and stable growth markets, India can strengthen its global position. However, he also cautioned about layered vulnerabilities, such as dependence on geopolitical goodwill for essential imports. The CEO underscored the importance of resilience as the ground of global trade continues to shift, stating that the real test for India lies in its ability to be good enough to compete on the world stage.