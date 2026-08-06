Google has introduced Ask Google Pay, a new Gemini-powered AI feature that brings personalised financial insights directly into the Google Pay app. Users can analyse spending patterns, receive savings suggestions, understand financial concepts, explore suitable credit card options, and get information related to SIPs and CIBIL scores through a conversational AI interface. The feature is available in text and voice and supports 10 Indian languages at launch. It is an opt-in experience, requiring users to enable the &quot;Personalisation within Google Pay&quot; setting before use. Google says sensitive financial information is neither accessed nor used to train its AI models, although user conversations may be used to improve the product with privacy safeguards. The rollout is currently limited to select users in India.