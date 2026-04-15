Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the urgency of passing a major women empowerment bill, stating that further delays are no longer acceptable. They pointed to earlier disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of a census as key reasons for the slowdown in progress. The statement highlighted a “unified direction” in Parliament, suggesting that the bill will now move forward with focused debate and broad attention. It was also argued that such a historic and reform-oriented legislation should ideally receive widespread political support.