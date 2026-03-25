Amid concerns over fuel availability, Sujata Sharma from the Ministry of Petroleum &amp; Natural Gas reassured citizens that petrol and diesel supplies remain stable across all retail outlets in India. She urged the public not to believe in rumours or indulge in panic buying, emphasizing that there is no shortage of fuel. In a key development, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has directed City Gas Distribution entities to provide PNG connections within five days to institutions such as schools, hostels, community kitchens, and Anganwadis where pipeline infrastructure exists. The move aims to ensure uninterrupted energy access and strengthen public infrastructure during uncertain times.