Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that age-based regulation for digital content is now a globally accepted necessity. Speaking on the evolution of digital safety, Mr Vaishnaw highlighted that the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act already incorporated age-based differentiation to regulate content accessible to young people. He noted that this was a forward-looking step taken during the creation of the DPDP framework. The Minister further revealed that the government is currently engaged in active conversations with various social media platforms to determine the right way forward regarding deepfakes and age-based restrictions. The discussions aim to establish a robust mechanism for protecting students and young users from inappropriate content while addressing the emerging challenges posed by synthetic media and deepfake technology on social media platforms.