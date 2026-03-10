Rising tensions in the Gulf region are now impacting LPG supply in Lucknow, creating challenges for businesses and households. Over the past two days, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been delayed, affecting hotels, restaurants and catering services across the city. At the same time, the waiting period for domestic LPG cylinders has increased significantly. While consumers earlier received cylinders the day after booking, deliveries are now taking five to seven days. According to local distributors, the quota of domestic cylinders supplied to agencies has been reduced by 20-25 percent. With around 105 gas agencies operating in the city and an average daily consumption of nearly 25,000 cylinders, the disruption is putting pressure on supply chains and daily operations for both businesses and households.