The sacred portals of Kedarnath Temple officially opened for devotees on April 22, 2026, at 8:00 AM with Vedic chants, grand rituals, and chants of “Har Har Mahadev.” With this, the much-awaited Kedarnath Yatra 2026 has formally begun. The temple, located in Kedarnath, was beautifully decorated with nearly 51 quintals of flowers, creating a divine atmosphere despite the freezing weather. Thousands of devotees reached the shrine early in the morning to witness the historic opening ceremony. Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the temple and offered prayers in the name of Narendra Modi. Officials said the Yatra arrangements have been strengthened to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for devotees over the next six months.