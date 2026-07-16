India has achieved a major trade milestone as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) officially comes into force. Speaking at the launch ceremony in Delhi, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal described it as one of India&#039;s biggest and most aspirational Free Trade Agreements, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and negotiating teams from both countries for making the landmark agreement possible. Agrawal revealed that the pact was finalized after 800+ technical sessions across 14 formal negotiation rounds, highlighting the immense effort behind every clause. The agreement is expected to boost trade, investments, exports and economic cooperation between India and the United Kingdom.