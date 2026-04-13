World Bank President Ajay Banga breaks down the biggest unanswered question facing the global economy: will the current peace hold, and will the Strait of Hormuz fully reopen? In this powerful analysis, Banga explains how renewed conflict could disrupt oil and gas supply chains, damage energy infrastructure further, and slow global growth. He highlights concerns over Qatar’s gas field damage, the long repair timeline, and the broader risks for emerging markets and developed economies. With the IMF and World Bank modeling similar scenarios, the warning is clear: even a temporary disruption could have lasting consequences for inflation, trade, energy prices, and world growth. This clip is essential for anyone following global markets, geopolitics, oil prices, Middle East tensions, and the economic outlook. Watch to understand how fragile peace negotiations could shape energy security and the future of the world economy.