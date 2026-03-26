A devastating road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram claimed 14 lives after a private bus collided head-on with a gravel-laden truck and caught fire. Several passengers were trapped inside as flames engulfed the vehicle, leading to a horrific loss of life. At least 23 injured victims were rescued with the help of locals and emergency teams and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, while efforts continue to identify victims and assist families. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief and has ordered a detailed probe, ensuring all possible medical aid for survivors.