India is taking a major leap in artificial intelligence by creating a powerful common compute facility equipped with 38,000 GPUs. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains that this infrastructure is now available to researchers and students at less than $1, ensuring true democratization of technology. He outlines three categories of AI models—large LLM chatbots, small industry-focused models, and cutting-edge research systems—highlighting how each segment offers huge opportunities for India's IT sector and innovators. This approach aims to level the field, accelerate innovation, and empower startups, developers, and academic institutions.