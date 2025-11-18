Amazon has introduced a powerful new Price History feature in its India app, giving users more clarity before they shop. With this update, customers can now see a product’s past price fluctuations directly on the product page—making it easier to spot real discounts and avoid misleading offers. This feature helps shoppers compare old prices, track trends, and make smarter buying decisions during sales and daily deals. In this video, we break down how the feature works, where to find it, and why it’s a major upgrade for online shoppers. Don’t forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe for more tech updates and shopping insights!