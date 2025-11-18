At the 11th PHDCCI Global Aviation &amp; Air Cargo Conclave 2025, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted how the I-CLASS initiative is reshaping India’s airport ecosystem and cargo movement. From just 5 airports in 2016, India now operates 71 I-CLASS airports, with a target of 79 by 2030. The initiative focuses on cutting cargo processing time from 8 hours to 6, enabling perishable goods like Agartala’s frozen fish and Dibrugarh’s silkworms to reach global markets faster. Inspired by “One District, One Product,” the new “One Airport, One Product” model is boosting specialized exports. With fruit exports up 47% in five years and rising global demand for Indian perishables, Naidu stressed the need for temperature-controlled, efficient farm-to-fork supply chains.