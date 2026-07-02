Andhra Pradesh has taken a giant leap towards becoming India&#039;s Quantum Capital. IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna has confirmed that Amaravati will host one of the first two IBM Quantum Computers in India, with commissioning targeted by September 2026. Calling quantum computing the next major technological revolution, Krishna said the technology is just two to three years away from delivering significant commercial breakthroughs across pharmaceuticals, materials science, financial services, logistics, cybersecurity and advanced AI. He said IBM chose Andhra Pradesh because of India&#039;s exceptional depth of mathematical and scientific talent, which can solve some of the world&#039;s toughest computing challenges. The announcement is a landmark moment for Amaravati and positions Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India&#039;s deep-tech and next-generation innovation ecosystem.