The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a sharp warning on Asia’s vulnerability to a war-driven energy shock. IMF’s Asia-Pacific Director Krishna Srinivasan highlighted that the region is highly dependent on oil and gas imports, making it especially exposed to price spikes. Energy usage accounts for nearly 4% of GDP - almost double that of Europe - while some economies rely even more heavily on imports. The IMF warns that a sustained rise in oil prices could trigger higher inflation, tighter financial conditions, and significant economic slowdown across Asia. In worst-case scenarios, major Asian economies could face up to 2% output loss by 2027. The IMF also stresses the urgent need for stronger regional trade integration and diversified energy sources to reduce long-term risks.