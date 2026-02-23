At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is building a robust AI ecosystem, with Stanford University’s AI Index ranking the country among global leaders in AI adoption, talent and diffusion. Acknowledging challenges facing the IT sector, he said the government is working closely with industry and academia to upskill and reskill talent for the intelligence age. Emphasising responsible innovation, Vaishnaw called for collective efforts to mitigate AI risks. He stressed that human safety and dignity must remain central, urging stakeholders to shape an AI future “of the humans, by the humans, and for the humans.”