IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlights global uncertainty but delivers a strong message on India’s resilience. She notes that major emerging economies like India are in a robust position and do not require IMF financial assistance, reflecting improved macroeconomic strength. The IMF, she says, maintains a strong financial cushion to tackle any global crisis without overstretching its resources. Beyond lending, its role in surveillance and stabilising global economic systems remains critical. Georgieva also emphasized that the IMF’s strength lies in the collective support of its member nations. In a volatile global environment, India stands out as a stable and confident economy, well-prepared to navigate future shocks.