India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish called for coordinated global action against terrorism, warning that extremist networks continue to threaten global security. Speaking at the United Nations, Harish said terror groups such as Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, along with their affiliates and proxies like The Resistance Front, must be tackled through stronger international cooperation. India reiterated that cross-border terrorism remains a major global challenge and urged the international community to ensure that those who support or facilitate terror networks are held accountable.