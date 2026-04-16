Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing strength of India-Austria ties during a joint statement with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. Emphasising that India’s talent can significantly boost Austria’s innovation and productivity, Modi outlined key areas of collaboration. Building on the 2023 Migration and Mobility Agreement, both nations will now expand opportunities in the nursing sector. The partnership will also deepen through enhanced joint research and startup collaboration. In a major step to strengthen people-to-people ties, the India-Austria Working Holiday Programme has been launched to promote youth exchange. The move signals a forward-looking partnership focused on skills, innovation, and global opportunities.