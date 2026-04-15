India reinforces its energy security strategy amid global uncertainties, with MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal stating that the country continues to source oil from diversified suppliers. Keeping in mind the needs of 1.4 billion people, India is carefully balancing its energy requirements with evolving international market conditions and geopolitical challenges. The approach ensures stability in supply while reducing dependence on any single source. As global energy markets remain volatile, this strategy highlights India’s proactive stance in securing reliable and affordable oil. By diversifying sourcing and adapting to changing global dynamics, India aims to safeguard its economy and maintain uninterrupted energy access for its growing population.