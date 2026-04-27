Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights how free trade agreements are transforming India into a global hub for manufacturing and innovation. With rising investments and strong trade partnerships, India is becoming a preferred destination for developed nations to produce at scale. He points to the growing Indian diaspora in New Zealand, expected to cross 400,000 soon, and increasing student movement due to workforce demand. The agreement also opens doors for New Zealand’s advanced technologies to be developed and scaled from India for global markets. With stability and certainty for businesses, these FTAs are set to boost investments, enhance exports, and create massive job opportunities, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in the global economy.