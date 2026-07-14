Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has revealed that the landmark India-European Union Free Trade Agreement is on the verge of completion, with the legal review expected to conclude within weeks. Calling it the &quot;mother of all deals,&quot; Goyal said the agreement has received unanimous support from all 27 EU member states—an unprecedented achievement for a trade pact of this scale. Expected to become operational in early 2026, the India-EU FTA is set to deepen trade, investment, technology, defence, tourism, education and cultural ties between two of the world&#039;s largest economic blocs. Together, India and the European Union account for nearly 30% of the global economy, making this one of the most significant trade agreements in recent history.