Rocklink India has launched India’s first lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Sikandrabad, marking a major step toward building a domestic ecosystem for critical minerals. The facility has an input capacity of 10,000 tonnes and can generate up to 6,000 tonnes of black mass, extracting key materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements. As demand for EV batteries and clean energy storage rises, this initiative could reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chains. While recycling may meet only a small portion of India’s total demand, it plays a crucial role in sustainability and circular economy goals. This move aligns with India’s push toward green growth and resource security.