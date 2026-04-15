India steps up diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz as Randhir Jaiswal confirms ongoing talks with multiple countries to ensure the safe return of Indian vessels. Several ships have already exited the region, while a few remain, prompting continued engagement at the international level. The focus remains on securing a safe passage for all remaining Indian ships navigating the sensitive Gulf waters. This proactive approach highlights India’s commitment to safeguarding its maritime interests and crew amid global uncertainties. As geopolitical tensions persist, authorities are closely monitoring developments to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and uninterrupted trade routes.