ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh delivers a powerful insight into the changing dynamics of global oil strategy. He highlights how countries are increasingly shifting from allowing physical oil extraction to favoring a “dividend model,” where they retain resources but share profits. This trend, visible over the past decade, signals a major shift in how energy partnerships are structured. He also warns that geopolitical changes could reshape global energy systems for the next 30 years, making it crucial for India to adopt long-term, systems-based thinking. His message is clear-India must aggressively pursue oil and gas assets wherever possible. In a rapidly evolving global landscape, energy security will depend on strategy, adaptability, and forward-looking decisions.