India and New Zealand are entering a new era of economic partnership. In this exclusive interaction, New Zealand&#039;s Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, explains how the landmark Free Trade Agreement will unlock zero-tariff access for Indian exports, reduce duties on New Zealand products and significantly boost bilateral trade. He also reveals that direct flights between India and New Zealand could begin within the next one to two years, making travel, tourism and business easier than ever. With strong political backing from both countries, the agreement is expected to come into force before the end of the year. Watch this exclusive interview to understand how the India-New Zealand FTA could benefit businesses, consumers, exporters and investors on both sides.