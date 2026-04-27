Carmen Veselich, Global Founder of Velocity, highlights the massive potential of the India–New Zealand FTA, calling it a key opportunity for co-collaboration and innovation. She underscores how New Zealand, despite its size, focuses on building globally and scaling solutions to drive growth. With India emerging as the fastest-growing major economy, its appetite for technology and innovation makes it an ideal partner. The conversation reflects a strong alignment between India’s ambition and New Zealand’s global mindset. As trade talks progress, sectors like digital infrastructure and tech could see deeper collaboration. The proposed FTA is not just about trade—it’s about unlocking new-age partnerships, scaling innovation, and creating long-term growth opportunities for both countries.