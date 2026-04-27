Union Minister Piyush Goyal makes it clear - India has fully protected its farmers in the India–New Zealand FTA by keeping sensitive sectors like dairy and key agricultural products out of the agreement. While safeguarding domestic interests, the deal opens doors for technology collaboration. New Zealand will send expert teams to train Indian farmers in advanced and high-productivity farming practices. From kiwi cultivation to globally renowned Manuka honey techniques, India aims to adopt best practices to boost output and farmer income. The focus is also on pollination techniques and improving agricultural productivity. With the government pushing the “Sweet Revolution,” this partnership could help farmers earn more with minimal cost, marking a balanced approach between protection and progress.