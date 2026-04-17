India has voiced strong concerns at the United Nations over escalating tensions in the Gulf region, calling for restraint and urgent de-escalation. India’s Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish condemned attacks on commercial shipping and highlighted the loss of Indian seafarers in the ongoing conflict. New Delhi stressed that targeting civilian vessels and disrupting global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, is unacceptable. India urged all nations to respect sovereignty, adhere to international law, and ensure safe and uninterrupted maritime navigation. The statement underscores India’s push for dialogue and diplomacy amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.