Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reassured Parliament that India’s crude oil supply remains secure despite global energy disruptions. Addressing concerns over the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, he stated that India has already secured crude volumes exceeding what the route would have supplied during the same period. The minister highlighted that before the crisis, nearly 45% of India’s crude imports transited through Hormuz. However, through strong diplomatic outreach led by Narendra Modi, India has diversified supply sources and ensured stable energy availability. He described the current situation as unprecedented in modern energy history but emphasized that India’s proactive diplomacy and energy strategy have safeguarded the nation’s crude supply.