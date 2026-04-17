India has withdrawn from the 33rd UN Climate Change Conference (COP33), with the Ministry of External Affairs confirming the decision while reiterating the country’s strong commitment to global climate goals. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that multiple factors were considered, but emphasized that India remains on track with its Paris Agreement commitments. As one of the few G20 nations to have fully met its climate targets, India will continue to push its green agenda forward. The country also aims to strengthen global climate action through partnerships like the International Solar Alliance and other initiatives. The move signals a strategic shift, not a step back, in India’s climate diplomacy.