Will Donald Trump&#039;s proposed tariffs on pharmaceutical imports hurt India? Mukesh Aghi, President &amp; CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), explains why the impact may not be as straightforward as it appears. He points out that India supplies nearly 40% of the generic medicines consumed in the US, many of which are funded through government healthcare programmes like Medicare and Medicaid. According to Aghi, steep tariffs could ultimately raise healthcare costs for the US government and American consumers rather than hurting India alone. He also discusses the new 10% tariff on certain Indian goods, the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, and why both countries continue to have strong incentives to deepen economic ties.