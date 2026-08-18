India-U.S. trade has surged from around $20 billion to more than $240 billion in just over two decades, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. He says the relationship now has “unmatched potential”, with both countries targeting $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. AI, technology, aerospace, defence, energy and critical minerals are emerging as key areas of cooperation. Gor also highlighted major investments by Amazon, Microsoft and Google in India, calling it a strong vote of confidence in the country’s growth story. He pointed to the India-US Trust Initiative and deeper cooperation in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and defence. Gor says America offers scale, stability and innovation, while India remains a crucial global technology crossroads. Watch the full byte for his big India-U.S. trade pitch.