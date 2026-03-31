Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s rising dominance in technology, stating that the nation is not just witnessing change but is determined to lead it. From AI adoption to fintech innovation, India is emerging as a global powerhouse. The success of Digital India reflects growing trust in technology, while advancements in AI and semiconductors are set to strengthen the country’s future. Massive investments in critical technologies and energy security are laying the foundation for long-term growth. As India accelerates its tech journey, the vision is clear - to lead the global transformation in the 21st century with innovation, resilience, and scale.