Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a sharp message to Pakistan, declaring that India will hold no talks with Islamabad except on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He accused Pakistan of adopting terrorism as a state policy and said there is no difference between its military and terror groups. Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh asserted that India now treats terrorists and the governments supporting them alike. Drawing a stark comparison between the two nations, he said India is focused on innovation, startups, semiconductors, space missions and digital growth, while Pakistan continues to nurture terrorism, infiltration and proxy warfare. He warned that India&#039;s armed forces remain fully prepared to respond strongly to any threat against the country&#039;s security and prosperity.